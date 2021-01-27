DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

