Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.29 ($67.40).

ETR DAI opened at €58.89 ($69.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.69. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.59 and its 200 day moving average is €48.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

