Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.21. 122,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

