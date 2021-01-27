Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Danakali stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
About Danakali
