Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Danakali stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

