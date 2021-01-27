Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.89 and last traded at $112.10. Approximately 3,003,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,471,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

