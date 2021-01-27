Darrell Dewain Edwards Sells 17,365 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darrell Dewain Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76.

LZB traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 396,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

