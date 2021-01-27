DATA Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. DATA has a market cap of $3.70 million and $225,126.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

