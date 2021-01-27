Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 79.4% higher against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $121,349.45 and $3,954.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

