Datum (DAT) Hits Market Cap of $579,010.74

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $579,010.74 and approximately $72,847.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

