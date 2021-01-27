Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.62 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $277,522.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00904014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.62 or 0.04411153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

DVP is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

