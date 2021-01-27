Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,768.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,768 ($49.23) and last traded at GBX 3,740 ($48.86), with a volume of 6232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,712 ($48.50).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,458 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,291.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) news, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total value of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

