Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Down 8.4%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $276.70 and last traded at $278.61. Approximately 825,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 382,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.23.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.30 and its 200-day moving average is $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.