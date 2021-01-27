DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $128,138.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00024446 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,411,553 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

