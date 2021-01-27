DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $271,020.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $271,020.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,411,292 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

