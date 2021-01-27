Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Down 5.2%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $278.95 and last traded at $280.73. 1,768,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,757,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.