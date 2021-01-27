Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $296.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

