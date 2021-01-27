DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.32 and last traded at $65.41. Approximately 3,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

