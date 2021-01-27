Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Up 7.1%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.49. 648,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 454,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Deluxe by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Deluxe by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

