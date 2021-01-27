Desire Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $9,485.44 and $31,194.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,788.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.42 or 0.04129535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00400662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.01235269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00524384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00421114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00261438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022687 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

