Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for (TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI)

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (TFI.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.