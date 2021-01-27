Desjardins Increases Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to $13.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,143. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.