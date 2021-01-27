Desjardins Weighs in on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.94. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$174.67.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$145.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$148.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

