Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.50

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 22534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 43.79.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

