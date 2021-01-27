Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in UBS Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 699,114 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 161,045 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

