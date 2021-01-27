Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Barclays downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

