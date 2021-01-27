Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.93 ($181.10).

DB1 stock opened at €134.45 ($158.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

