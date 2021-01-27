Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

DLAKY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 46,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLAKY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa by 537,344.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 386,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,888 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

