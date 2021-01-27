Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,853. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.