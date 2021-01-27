Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW) were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €43.14 ($50.75) and last traded at €42.96 ($50.54). Approximately 2,604,399 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.22 ($49.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.14.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.