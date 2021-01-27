Dev Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00014616 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $540,722.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

