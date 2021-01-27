DeVault Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 133.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $16,268.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007787 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 384,458,157 coins and its circulating supply is 361,899,796 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

