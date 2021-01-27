DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, DEX has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $178,475.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

