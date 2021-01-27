DEX Market Capitalization Achieves $8.18 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 26% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $177,346.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.95 or 0.00898720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.17 or 0.04399019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017800 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

