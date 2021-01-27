dHedge DAO Achieves Market Cap of $13.58 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00006234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

