Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.85.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

