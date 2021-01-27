Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

1/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00.

12/31/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

12/28/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.