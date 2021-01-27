Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 5.1%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.13 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 4,000,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,394,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

