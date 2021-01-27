Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown Sells 21,630 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 1,811,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.
Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.