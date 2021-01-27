DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of DKS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

