DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 460,927 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

