Digital Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $786,577.31 and approximately $1.23 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $58.13 or 0.00194616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

