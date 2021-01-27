Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $546,393.72 and $390.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00409978 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000882 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

