Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.16 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPS opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

