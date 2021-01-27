Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 195.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,847,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.