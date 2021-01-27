Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 44.2% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $55,949.82 and $12.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,331.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.60 or 0.04099966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.00406080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.90 or 0.01249175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.00531348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00416153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00262353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,891,743 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.