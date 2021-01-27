Digitex City (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Digitex City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

