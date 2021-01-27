Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

