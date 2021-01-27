DigixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $30.51 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $249.15 or 0.00792308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $30.51 million and $120,960.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 122,442 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

