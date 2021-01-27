Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,376 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 3.85% of Diodes worth $141,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Diodes by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,547.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,646 shares of company stock valued at $18,227,199. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

