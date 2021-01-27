Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading 9.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. 5,388,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,498,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

